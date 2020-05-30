2 terrorists gunned down by security forces in J-K’s Kulgam

Army Jawans an encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam. (ANI File Photo )

Security forces killed two terrorists after a gun battle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday, officials said.

They added that a joint team of Rashtriya Rifles, state police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were involved in the operation against the terrorists in Wanpora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam.

Officials said the search operation is still underway and that internet services have been snapped in the district.

The encounter in Kulgam comes days after two terrorists were killed in Manzgam area of the district.

More details are awaited.