Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Encounter between Uttarakhand STF and wanted criminal in UP’s Bijnore, combing operation on

Encounter between Uttarakhand STF and wanted criminal in UP’s Bijnore, combing operation on

According to the statement released by Uttarakhand police, the STF team, along with US Nagar police, had gone there based on a tipoff to nab Kuldeep alias KD, against whom there are charges of three murders and extortion in US Nagar district of the state.

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 00:09 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The white car left behind by Kuldeep and his accomplices after the encounter with Uttarakhand police’s STF team on Saturday late evening. (Image courtesy: Uttarakhand police)

An encounter broke out on late Saturday evening between Uttarakhand police’s Special Task Force (STF) and a wanted criminal in Chandpur Bijnore area of Uttar Pradesh. The STF team had gone there to conduct a raid to nab Kuldeep alias KD on whom Uttarakhand police has announced a reward of Rs 20,000.

According to the statement released by Uttarakhand police, the STF team, along with US Nagar police, had gone there based on a tipoff to nab Kuldeep alias KD, against whom there are charges of three murders and extortion in US Nagar district of the state. Kuldeep has been absconding after jumping the parole.

According to the tipoff, Kuldeep and his gang members were travelling towards US Nagar in a white car.

When the STF team chased the car, there was firing from the gang members from the car, responding to which the STF team also fired many rounds.

Following the encounter, Kuldeep and his gang members escaped into the nearby sugarcane fields taking the advantage of darkness. Kuldeep has likely been hit by a bullet as there was blood on the seats of the car they left behind.

The STF team has informed the local police in Bijnore and started combing operation in the sugarcane fields to catch hold of Kuldeep and his accomplices.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Kumaraswamy bats for farm legislation, Deve Gowda criticises Congress
by Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
by Rahul Singh | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hooda demands special Haryana assembly session, says BJP-JJP coalition has lost support of MLAs
by HT Correspondent
Centre forms genomic surveillance consortium to check spread of new coronavirus variant
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C

latest news

Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for December 27 - January 2
by Manisha Koushik
Horoscope Today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on December 27
by Dr Prem Kumar Sharma and Manisha Koushik
Encounter between Uttarakhand STF and wanted criminal in UP’s Bijnore, combing operation on
by HT Correspondent
Agitating farmers from western UP stay put in Noida at night
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.