Home / India News / CRPF personnel killed, terrorist shot down in encounter in Srinagar’s Malabagh

CRPF personnel killed, terrorist shot down in encounter in Srinagar’s Malabagh

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 23:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times Srinagar

An encounter broke out in Srinagar’s Malabagh (ANI)

A CRPF trooper and a terrorist were killed in an encounter at Srinagar’s Malabagh locality that began late Thursday evening, police said.

Two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the congested locality.

A a cordon and search operation was launched in the area, near Habak Crossing, after a tip-off about presence of militants there, a police official said. The operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire towards the security personnel, the official added.

More details are awaited.



(with inputs from PTI)

