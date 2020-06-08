Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in J-K’s Shopian

An encounter between security forces and militants broke out in J-K’s Shopian district early morning on June 8, 2020. (ANI )

An encounter broke out between militants and the security forces in Pinjora area of Shopian district of Jammu-Kashmir on Monday morning.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, news agency PTI reported quoting a police official.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

Further details are awaited.

Security forces had killed five militants in a joint operation by the army, CRPF and Shopian Police in the district on Sunday.

An operation was launched early in the morning after a tip off about the presence of terrorists at Reban village. The militants were killed after a 12 hour encounter.

