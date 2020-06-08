Sections
Home / India News / Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in J-K’s Shopian

Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in J-K’s Shopian

Security forces had killed five militants in a joint operation by the army, CRPF and Shopian Police in the district on Sunday.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 07:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

An encounter between security forces and militants broke out in J-K’s Shopian district early morning on June 8, 2020. (ANI )

An encounter broke out between militants and the security forces in Pinjora area of Shopian district of Jammu-Kashmir on Monday morning.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, news agency PTI reported quoting a police official.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

Further details are awaited.



Security forces had killed five militants in a joint operation by the army, CRPF and Shopian Police in the district on Sunday.

An operation was launched early in the morning after a tip off about the presence of terrorists at Reban village. The militants were killed after a 12 hour encounter.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

With a drop in Covid-19 cases, Dharavi shows signs of flattening the curve
Jun 08, 2020 07:38 IST
HBSE 10th Result 2020 latest update: Haryana Board class 10 results will not to be declared today
Jun 08, 2020 07:24 IST
Canada’s junk food consumption, alcohol and tobacco intake rises amid Covid-19: Survey
Jun 08, 2020 07:45 IST
LIVE: Places of worship open for devotees in further easing of lockdown curbs
Jun 08, 2020 07:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.