Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in J-K’s Budgam

Security forces personnel after an encounter with terrorists in Kashmir. (PTI)

An encounter broke out in Pathanpora village of Kashmir’s Budgam district around 2 am on Thursday. Two to three militants could be trapped, said police.

On receiving information about the presence of terrorist in the central Kashmir district, forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

This is the fourth encounter in Kashmir since Sunday. The previous three encounters took place in South Kashmir’s Shopian district. Fourteen terrorists were killed in these encounters.

Exchange of firing is on and further details are awaited, officials said.

(with agency inputs)