Sections
Home / India News / Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in J-K’s Budgam

Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in J-K’s Budgam

This is the fourth encounter in Kashmir since Sunday.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 05:56 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Security forces personnel after an encounter with terrorists in Kashmir. (PTI)

An encounter broke out in Pathanpora village of Kashmir’s Budgam district around 2 am on Thursday. Two to three militants could be trapped, said police.

On receiving information about the presence of terrorist in the central Kashmir district, forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

This is the fourth encounter in Kashmir since Sunday. The previous three encounters took place in South Kashmir’s Shopian district. Fourteen terrorists were killed in these encounters.

Exchange of firing is on and further details are awaited, officials said.



(with agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Coronavirus: Disney eyes to restart California theme parks in July
Jun 11, 2020 07:14 IST
Covid-19: Social distancing norms flouted as thousands take out funeral procession in Odisha
Jun 11, 2020 07:10 IST
‘Post coronavirus, US is on its way to a very big comeback’: Trump
Jun 11, 2020 07:07 IST
Covid pandemic: Goldman Sachs to start restaffing key US offices on June 22
Jun 11, 2020 07:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.