Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in J-K's Pulwama

A cordon-and-search operation was launched in the morning by the forces at Meej in the Pampori area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama after receiving specific information, police said.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 07:05 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Srinagar

Army jawans take positions during an encounter with the militants in the Kangan area of Pulwama district of south Kashmir. (ANI File Photo)

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

A cordon-and-search operation was launched in the morning by the forces at Meej in the Pampori area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama after receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists, a police official said.

He said the operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces.

A gunfight is underway and further details are awaited, the official said.



