Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in north Kashmir's Sopore

The army and the CRPF personnel lunched a cordon and search operation after receiving inputs from Jammu and Kashmir Police about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 07:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The gunfight between security forces and terrorists began early on Thursday morning. (Representative Photo/PTI)

An encounter between security forces and terrorists started in Hardshiva village of north Kashmir’s Sopore early on Thursday morning.

The army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel lunched a cordon and search operation after receiving inputs from Jammu and Kashmir Police about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The gunfight ensued soon after and the exchange of fire is still continuing.

More details are awaited.



