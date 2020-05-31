Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K’s Anantnag

Thirty-nine terrorists and two associates have been killed and 24 security forces personnel, including two in ceasefire violations, have also died since the lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) was clamped in March. (Waseem Andrabi / Hindustan Times/HT File Photo)

A gun battle erupted early on Sunday between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, the police said.

Kashmir Zone police said in a tweet that a joint team of police and security forces are carrying out the operation in Poshekreeri village of Anantnag.

According to the police, two to three terrorists are trapped.

The latest encounter comes a day after two terrorists were killed in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district after security forces launched a joint operation in the area.

The police have not revealed the identity of the terrorists, however, sources said that both the terrorists killed in the encounter were locals. Soon after the encounter began mobile internet was suspended in the district.

Last Monday, two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Khurd-Hanjipora area of Manzgam.

Two terrorists, including Hizb-ul-Mujahedeen so-called divisional commander Junaid Sehrai, were also killed in an encounter at Nawakadal in Srinagar, while over 12 houses were damaged in the encounter.

Three civilians, who were injured after a house collapsed, also died in a hospital due to burn injuries.

Thirty-nine terrorists and two associates have been killed and 24 security forces personnel, including two in ceasefire violations, have also died since the lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) was clamped in March.