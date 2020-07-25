Sections
Home / India News / 2 terrorists killed in ongoing encounter on outskirts of Srinagar

2 terrorists killed in ongoing encounter on outskirts of Srinagar

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Ranbirgarh area on the outskirts of the city this morning following specific information about the presence of terrorists there.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 11:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir

As the forces were conducting the search, terrorists fired upon them. (ANI file photo)

Two terrorists were killed and a soldier injured in an encounter that broke out on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Ranbirgarh area on the outskirts of the city this morning following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

As the forces were conducting the search, terrorists fired upon them, he said, adding that the forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter.

The area falls in Panzinara on the outskirts of Srinagar city bordering North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.



Exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Faridkot inspector general Kaustubh Sharma tests positive for Covid-19
Jul 25, 2020 11:17 IST
Jones highlights ‘India’s biggest problem’ while addressing MSD’s comeback
Jul 25, 2020 11:12 IST
Amit requests ‘big guys’ to support hair, spot boys as work resumes
Jul 25, 2020 10:49 IST
Choti Sarrdaarni actor Amal Sehrawat’s father dies of Covid-19
Jul 25, 2020 10:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.