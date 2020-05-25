Sections
Home / India News / Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam

34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Kulgam Police are at the encounter site. No casualty has been reported yet.

Updated: May 25, 2020 09:58 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Kulgam

Security personnel rush towards encounter site at Kanemazar Nawakadal area of Srinagar. (ANI File Photo/Representative Image)

An encounter has broken out between terrorists and security forces in Manzgam area of Kulgam district on Monday.

34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Kulgam Police are on the job. No casualty has been reported yet.

More details are awaited.

On May 19, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Nawakadal area of Srinagar.



