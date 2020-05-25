Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam

An encounter has broken out between terrorists and security forces in Manzgam area of Kulgam district on Monday.

34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Kulgam Police are on the job. No casualty has been reported yet.

On May 19, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Nawakadal area of Srinagar.