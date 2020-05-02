Sections
Home / India News / Encounter between terrorists and security forces in J-K’s Handwara underway

Encounter between terrorists and security forces in J-K’s Handwara underway

More details about the encounter are awaited.

Updated: May 02, 2020 22:18 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Handwara

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police said that two unidentified terrorists were neutralised in the encounter which broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama (ANI file photo. Representative image )

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Chanjmullah area of Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir, said Kashmir Zone Police on Saturday.

More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police said that two unidentified terrorists were neutralised in the encounter which broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Simultaneous suicide missions planned by Jaish in J&K on May 11, says intel
May 02, 2020 21:53 IST
India clocks one million RT-PCR tests for Covid-19
May 02, 2020 20:14 IST
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
May 02, 2020 20:27 IST
Trump revises US Covid-19 toll estimate again to ‘hopefully under 100,000’
May 02, 2020 20:31 IST

latest news

With 40 active cases, Jhajjar becomes Hry’s most affected district
May 02, 2020 22:25 IST
A garbage cart for a ride, surviving on biscuits & miles from home
May 02, 2020 22:25 IST
First special train ferrying migrants reaches Bihar
May 02, 2020 22:24 IST
E-commerce sees an uptick in non-essential searches
May 02, 2020 22:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.