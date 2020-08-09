Sections
Home / India News / Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam

Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam

The search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated, a police official said.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 08:46 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Srinagar

Army jawans rush to an encounter site during an encounter in Kulgam. (ANI File Photo )

An encounter broke out between militants and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district early on Sunday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Sighanpora area in the south Kashmir district following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated, he said.

The exchange of fire is going on and further details were awaited, the official said.



