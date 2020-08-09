Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam

Army jawans rush to an encounter site during an encounter in Kulgam. (ANI File Photo )

An encounter broke out between militants and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district early on Sunday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Sighanpora area in the south Kashmir district following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated, he said.

The exchange of fire is going on and further details were awaited, the official said.