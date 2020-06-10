Sections
Home / India News / 2 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

2 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

The encounter began around 1.30 am when Army Police and the CRPF began an operation on specific input about presence of militants in Sugoo village.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 08:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shopian has seen three encounters this week. 3 terrorists are trapped as gunbattle continues between terrorists and the armed forces. (Waseem Andrabi / HT Photos/For Representative Purposes Only)

Two terrorists were killed in a gunbattle between the security forces and terrorists at a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday.

The encounter began around 1.30 am when Army Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) began an operation on specific input about presence of militants in the village.

Three terrorists were believed to be trapped inside a house in Sugoo village, according to police.

This is the third encounter in Shopian district since Sunday.



Nine militants have already been killed in two encounters.

More details are awaited.

