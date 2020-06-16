Sections
Home / India News / 3 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

3 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

The encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian is 400 to 500 meters away from army’s Rashtriya Rifles camp.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 07:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Security forces personnel leave after an encounter with militants at Sagoo in Shopian district of south Kashmir on June 10, 2020. (PTI File Photo )

Three terrorists were killed in a gunfight that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district early Tuesday after police and army launched a joint operation in Turkuwagan village.

The army spokesperson said two AK-47 and one INSAS rifle have been recovered from the encounter site, which is 400 to 500 metres away from army’s Rashtriya Rifles camp.

This is the fourth encounter in the district in less than 10 days. As many as 19 terrorists have been killed in the previous encounters that took place in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

WHO ‘fully expects’ China to share genetic sequencing of new coronavirus cases
Jun 16, 2020 07:24 IST
Coronavirus more efficient at infection after mutation; diseased lungs more receptive
Jun 16, 2020 07:17 IST
PM Modi to hold consultation with CMs beginning today on Covid-19 situation
Jun 16, 2020 07:24 IST
Former adviser John Bolton faces ‘criminal charges’ if book released, says Trump
Jun 16, 2020 07:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.