3 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

Security forces personnel leave after an encounter with militants at Sagoo in Shopian district of south Kashmir on June 10, 2020. (PTI File Photo )

Three terrorists were killed in a gunfight that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district early Tuesday after police and army launched a joint operation in Turkuwagan village.

The army spokesperson said two AK-47 and one INSAS rifle have been recovered from the encounter site, which is 400 to 500 metres away from army’s Rashtriya Rifles camp.

This is the fourth encounter in the district in less than 10 days. As many as 19 terrorists have been killed in the previous encounters that took place in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.