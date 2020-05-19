Sections
Home / India News / Encounter breaks out in Srinagar’s Nawakadal; search operation on

Encounter breaks out in Srinagar’s Nawakadal; search operation on

The operation began around midnight when security forces encircled a cluster of houses in the dense neighbourhood of the city.

Updated: May 19, 2020 05:00 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Police spokesman confirmed that the encounter had started at Kanemazar Nawakadal area of Srinagar. (File photo for representation)

An encounter broke out in Srinagar’s Nawakadal area late Monday night after police and CRPF launched a joint search operation in the locality.

The operation began around midnight when security forces encircled a cluster of houses in the dense neighbourhood of the city. The locals said that they heard an exchange of fire in the locality around midnight.

The mobile internet service in the city has been suspended. Of late, this is the first encounter between forces and militants.

Police spokesman confirmed that the encounter had started at Kanemazar Nawakadal area of Srinagar.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Found effective drug combination to cure Covid-19 patients: Bangladeshi doctors
May 19, 2020 04:59 IST
Encounter breaks out in Srinagar’s Nawakadal; search operation on
May 19, 2020 05:00 IST
Delhi HC tells police to speed up probe in ‘Bois Locker Room’ case
May 19, 2020 04:25 IST
Delhi man beats wife to death over dispute
May 19, 2020 04:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.