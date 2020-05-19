Encounter breaks out in Srinagar’s Nawakadal; search operation on

Police spokesman confirmed that the encounter had started at Kanemazar Nawakadal area of Srinagar. (File photo for representation)

An encounter broke out in Srinagar’s Nawakadal area late Monday night after police and CRPF launched a joint search operation in the locality.

The operation began around midnight when security forces encircled a cluster of houses in the dense neighbourhood of the city. The locals said that they heard an exchange of fire in the locality around midnight.

The mobile internet service in the city has been suspended. Of late, this is the first encounter between forces and militants.

Police spokesman confirmed that the encounter had started at Kanemazar Nawakadal area of Srinagar.