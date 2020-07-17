Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, 2 terrorists killed

Soldiers seen near the site of an encounter. (Waseem Andrabi/ Hindustan Times/For Representative Purposes Only)

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam on Friday morning.

According to the police, an operation was launched by the security forces early on Friday morning after receiving inputs about presence of terrorists in Nagnad area of Kulgam.

A cordon was laid and contact established, after which the gunfight began, the police said.

A rifle was recovered from one of the slain terrorists, the police said, adding that the encounter is still on.

More details are awaited.