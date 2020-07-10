Sections
Home / India News / Encounter killings violate rule of law, says plea in SC

Encounter killings violate rule of law, says plea in SC

The plea was filed by Mumbai-based advocate Ghanshyam Upadhyay hours before Dubey himself was killed after he allegedly tried to escape from police custody on Friday morning. The plea raised concerns that Dubey, too, would suffer the same fate.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 00:16 IST

By Murali Krishnan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Besides seeking a CBI probe into the killings of the co-accused, Upadhyay also prayed that adequate security should be provided for Dubey so that he can be dealt with as per law.

Killing of accused by police under the garb of encounter is a serious violation of the rule of law and amounts to “Talibanisation of the country”, a plea filed before the Supreme Court said on Friday, while seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the encounter killings of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey’s aides.

The plea was filed by Mumbai-based advocate Ghanshyam Upadhyay hours before Dubey himself was killed after he allegedly tried to escape from police custody on Friday morning. The plea raised concerns that Dubey, too, would suffer the same fate.

“...there is every possibility that even accused Vikas Dubey shall be killed by Uttar Pradesh Police like other co-accused once his custody is obtained by Uttar Pradesh Police,” the petition stated.

Besides seeking a CBI probe into the killings of the co-accused, Upadhyay also prayed that adequate security should be provided for Dubey so that he can be dealt with as per law.



Apart from Dubey, five people from his gang been killed in separate encounters in Kanpur, Etawah and Hamirpur.

Upadhyay likened encounter killings to what is depicted in the cop movie “Singham”.

“A new tendency is now gaining ground in the rank and file of police machinery of arresting the accused alleged to be involved in heinous crimes and then killing the accused under the guise of encounter and then becoming movie cop ‘Singham’. (It) needs to be nipped in the bud at the earliest to save the country from becoming Taliban,” the plea said.

Dubey was killed near Kanpur on Friday morning. The gangster was being brought back by the UP Police from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, where he was arrested a day ago. Dubey had been on the run since the killing of eight policemen by his men in Bikru village near Kanpur city on July 3.

“Though it cannot be denied the act of the accused of killing eight policemen is extremely heinous crime, yet the accused were required to be dealt with as per law and upon their guilt being proved after full-fledged trial, they could have been convicted even for death sentence,” Upadhyay’s petition said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PGIMER Covid centre witnesses 80% recoveries in 100 days
Jul 11, 2020 01:00 IST
Reply to PIL seeking to disclose identities of Covid-19 patients: HC to State
Jul 11, 2020 00:53 IST
Two die in accidents in Thane
Jul 11, 2020 00:49 IST
Mumbai Police blocked 1,816 objectionable posts related to Covid-19 on social media: State to HC
Jul 11, 2020 00:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.