Terrorist killed, soldier, cop injured in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

A police official said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened firing towards security forces positions.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 07:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Srinagar

Army jawans take positions during an encounter with the militants in the Kangan area of Pulwama district of south Kashmir (ANI File Photo)

Security forces on Tuesday killed a terrorist in an ongoing gunbattle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said.

An Indian Army soldier and a Jammu and Kashmir police personnel were also injured in the encounter in Goosu village of the district.

A police official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Goosu following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened firing towards security forces positions.



(With agency inputs)

