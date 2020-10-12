Encounter underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar

Sections
The gunfight comes two days after four terrorists, including two from the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), were gunned down in separate encounters in south Kashmir.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 08:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Securitymen taking positions during an encounter rages with terrorists in Chattabal area of Srinagar in May. (Waseem Andrabi/HT File Photo)

A gunbattle battle broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Rambagh area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Monday, police said. The soldiers of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are involved in the joint operation, the police added.

“#Encounter has started at #Rambagh area of #Srinagar. Police and CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” the Kashmir Zone police said in a tweet.

The gunfight comes two days after four terrorists, including two from the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), were gunned down in separate encounters in south Kashmir. Two JeM terrorists, including a Pakistani national, were killed in Kulgam district on Saturday morning while another two were killed in the afternoon in Pulwama district.

Also, three terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on October 7, according to police, and a suspected Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was killed when he attacked a BJP activist in Ganderbal district of the Valley on the previous day.

As many as 189 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir this year.

