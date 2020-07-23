Sections
Home / India News / End of Covid-19 to begin with start of Ram Temple’s construction: BJP’s Rameshwar Sharma

End of Covid-19 to begin with start of Ram Temple’s construction: BJP’s Rameshwar Sharma

Earlier on Wednesday, Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust Swami Govind Dev Giri had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple on August 5.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 14:53 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Gwalior

With the spike of 37,724 new cases, India’s Covid-19 count stood at 11,92,915 on Wednesday. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma said that the end of the coronavirus pandemic will begin with the start of the construction work for Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The ‘Bhoomi-pujan’ for Ram Temple is scheduled to be held on August 5.

“He (Lord Ram) had reincarnated for the welfare of mankind and to kill demons at that time. As soon as the construction of Ram Temple begins the destruction of the Covid pandemic will begin too,” Sharma told reporters here on Wednesday.

“Not only India but the entire world is suffering due to coronavirus. We are not only maintaining social distancing but also remembering our holy figures. The Supreme Court has ordered that Ram Temple will be built,” he further said.



Earlier on Wednesday, Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust Swami Govind Dev Giri had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple on August 5. He said that social distancing norms will be ensured at the program, with not more than 200 people attending the ceremony.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple on August 5. To ensure social distancing at the programme, we have decided that there will not be more than 200 people, including 150 invitees (at the event),” Giri told ANI.

“The Prime Minister will visit Hanuman Garhi, Ram Lalla Temple, plant a tree and later do the ‘bhoomi pujan’,” he said.

With the spike of 37,724 new cases, India’s Covid-19 count stood at 11,92,915 on Wednesday. The Union Health Ministry said that the toll has gone up to 28,732 with 648 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry also stated that India registered the highest ever 28,472 recoveries in a single day, taking the number of patients who have recovered to 7,53,050.

This has strongly boosted the recovery rate among Covid-19 patients to 63.13 percent, it added.

The total number of cases include 4,11,133 active cases, 7,53,050 cured/discharged/migrated, and 28,732 deaths, the Health Ministry informed.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pooja Batra shares throwback pic with Channing Tatum
Jul 23, 2020 15:01 IST
Brain network mechanism causes spatial memory impairment: Study
Jul 23, 2020 15:01 IST
84 test positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu’s Raj Bhawan
Jul 23, 2020 15:00 IST
Amazon to offer auto insurance in India
Jul 23, 2020 14:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.