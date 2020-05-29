Sections
Home / India News / ED attaches assets worth Rs 385 cr from AugustaWestland scam accused Rajiv Saxena

ED attaches assets worth Rs 385 cr from AugustaWestland scam accused Rajiv Saxena

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has attached assets totalling Rs 385 crore belonging to AugustaWestland chopper scam accused Rajiv Saxena under the Prevention of Money Laundering...

Updated: May 29, 2020 18:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has attached assets totalling Rs 385 crore belonging to AugustaWestland chopper scam accused Rajiv Saxena under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Dortmund’s Haaland to miss Paderborn game, Dahoud out for the season
May 29, 2020 18:54 IST
‘Strived to bring a positive change’: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Ajit Jogi
May 29, 2020 18:56 IST
Lockdown should be extended beyond May 31: Haryana minister Anil Vij
May 29, 2020 18:56 IST
Instagram Star Alii Muhammed lost some weight and gained a career
May 29, 2020 18:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.