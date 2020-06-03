Sections
Home / India News / Enforcement Directorate files charge sheet against Sanjay Bhandari

Enforcement Directorate files charge sheet against Sanjay Bhandari

Officials familiar with the development said it was filed on Monday and detailed how he invested his proceeds from the crime.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 02:42 IST

By Neeraj Chauhan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Enforcement Directorate

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against fugitive and alleged arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari who is under investigation for several offences, including the Official Secrets Act, in matters of sensitive defence documents.

Officials familiar with the development said it was filed on Monday and detailed how he invested his proceeds from the crime. They said this was the first charge sheet against Bhandari, who had fled to the UK. It sought a non-bailable warrant after filing a charge sheet to enable it to send an extradition request against Bhandari.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is also probing Bhandari in a Rs 2,895 crore-deal for 75 Pilatus basic trainer aircraft for the Indian Air Force in 2009. An Interpol red notice is pending against him. The investigation was launched against him when the Income Tax department raided his house in 2016 and found documents pertaining to several properties, apart from several defence documents.

Bhandari is also under investigation for allegedly laundering money for properties allegedly linked to Robert Vadra in London, in which NRI businessman CC Thampi was arrested by ED in January this year.



Vadra, who was questioned by the ED in May last year, has repeatedly denied all the allegations against him. “Witch-hunt continues for almost a decade,” he told HT last year.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PM Modi speaks to Donald Trump over G7 move
Jun 03, 2020 02:38 IST
CBI books firm, officials for child pornography site
Jun 03, 2020 02:34 IST
Telangana mine blast kills 4 workers, injures 3 others
Jun 03, 2020 02:28 IST
Donald Trump threatens to send in army
Jun 03, 2020 02:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.