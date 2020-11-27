Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Enforcement Directorate summons Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s son

Enforcement Directorate summons Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s son

ED on Tuesday raided the office and residence of Pratap Sarnaik, during which they also detained his son Vihang Sarnaik, in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 12:18 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Mumbai

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials during a raid at the premises of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in a money laundering case, in Thane. (PTI file photo)

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s son Vihang Sarnaik on Friday, in connection with raid conducted at Pratap Sarnaik’s residence.

He did not appear before the agency yesterday despite summons issued to him.

ED on Tuesday raided the office and residence of Pratap Sarnaik, during which they also detained his son Vihang Sarnaik, in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

Meanwhile, ED also arrested a close aide of Pratap Sarnaik named Amit Chandole, in an alleged money laundering case related to private company Tops Security.

Also Read | Demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow actuated by malafide: Bombay high court

Chandole, who is the promoter of Top Securities Group, was arrested after ED conducted searches at around 10 places in Mumbai and Thane on November 24 including Top Securities Group promoters and some politicians.

ED has found some evidence of suspicious transactions between the Tops Group and Pratap Sarnaik.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Farm unions urge PM to avoid ‘confrontation’
Nov 27, 2020 12:21 IST
Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other
Nov 27, 2020 10:50 IST
Bombay High Court sets aside BMC notices to Kangana Ranaut
Nov 27, 2020 11:59 IST
‘Don’t compel me to come after you’: Uddhav Thackeray’s veiled warning to Opposition
Nov 27, 2020 12:22 IST

latest news

Kangana reacts to HC’s decision in her favour in case against BMC
Nov 27, 2020 12:22 IST
Akhtar reacts after NZC gives ‘final warning’ to PCB on protocols breach  
Nov 27, 2020 12:23 IST
Coronavirus: Americans risk travelling over festive season despite warnings
Nov 27, 2020 12:23 IST
Enforcement Directorate summons Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s son
Nov 27, 2020 12:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.