Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Enforcement Directorate summons slain gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife

Enforcement Directorate summons slain gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife

The ED is probing a money laundering case, which was registered against Dubey and his 10 associates including his financier Jaykant Bajpai last month. According to officials, the case was registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 13:39 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kaleem Ullah Fasihi, Asian News International

Vikas Dubey, a top crime suspect linked to the death of eight policemen was killed near Kanpur. (AP File Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Richa, the wife of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, asking her to appear at its Lucknow office for questioning, officials said.

The ED is probing a money laundering case, which was registered against Dubey and his 10 associates including his financier Jaykant Bajpai last month. According to officials, the case was registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Reportedly, the economic offences wing had registered on the basis of around 60 FIRs against Dubey and his associates in different parts of Uttar Pradesh. Officials had said that they came across instances where prima facie money had crossed the border.

Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur in July this year, was killed in an encounter by the police after he allegedly tried to run away while being brought to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh, where he was arrested.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s shaky victory at United Nations elections reveals its great fall
Oct 21, 2020 12:22 IST
Calcutta HC raises cap on committee members allowed inside Durga Puja pandals
Oct 21, 2020 13:23 IST
Maharashtra: Eknath Khadse leaves BJP; to join NCP
Oct 21, 2020 14:11 IST
‘If Nitish Kumar wins, Bihar will lose’: Chirag Paswan’s latest salvo
Oct 21, 2020 13:34 IST

latest news

Holder sad that ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement not part of IPL
Oct 21, 2020 14:11 IST
United Airlines to help reopen borders with global health app
Oct 21, 2020 14:10 IST
Maharashtra: Eknath Khadse leaves BJP; to join NCP
Oct 21, 2020 14:11 IST
Lack of sleep is linked with having unwanted, unpleasant thoughts: Study
Oct 21, 2020 14:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.