Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Enraged over attacks, seers’ body demands security

Enraged over attacks, seers’ body demands security

Mahant Jagdishwar Das Maharaj of Noida said seers of Delhi and NCR were ready to support the agitation

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 09:09 IST

By Sudhir Kumar, Hindustan Times Varanasi

The demand for security for the seer community was made at a meeting of seers from across the country was held and presided over by the samiti’s general secretary Swami Jeetendranand Saraswati in Varanasi on Monday. (Representational Photo/PTI)

Enraged over the killings of priests and seers reported from several states in the recent past, Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, an umbrella body of Hindu seers, has said it will launch a nationwide stir if the government does not provide security to seers.

The demand for security for the seer community was made at a meeting of seers from across the country was held and presided over by the samiti’s general secretary Swami Jeetendranand Saraswati in Varanasi on Monday.

Also Read: No trace of eminent Akhara Parishad seer even after 3 years, saints demand CBI probe

Speaking on the occasion, Patalpuri Matt’s mahant Baba Balakdas Maharaj alleged that Naxals were behind the attacks on seers. Mahant Jagdishwar Das Maharaj of Noida said seers of Delhi and NCR were ready to support the agitation.

On April 16 this year, two sadhus and their driver were travelling from Mumbai to attend a funeral in Gujarat’s Surat when their vehicle was stopped and they were allegedly attacked and killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village in Palghar town of Maharashtra in the presence of police.

On October 7, a priest was allegedly set afire in Rajasthan’s Karauli district, and four days later, on October 11, a priest was attacked in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s average daily Covid-19 cases declining for 5 weeks: Health ministry
Oct 13, 2020 09:34 IST
Atal Tunnel stone laid by Sonia goes missing, Congress threatens stir
Oct 13, 2020 08:10 IST
2 major Covid-19 vaccine trial halts the world witnessed
Oct 13, 2020 09:46 IST
National Conference clarifies Farooq Abdullah’s remarks, attacks BJP
Oct 13, 2020 07:35 IST

latest news

UP to open up two nationalised routes for private buses
Oct 13, 2020 09:50 IST
Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot: 5 accused to face hearings
Oct 13, 2020 09:47 IST
IPL 2020: de Villiers, Kohli achieve record milestone during KKR clash
Oct 13, 2020 09:45 IST
2 major Covid-19 vaccine trial halts the world witnessed
Oct 13, 2020 09:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.