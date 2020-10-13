Enraged over attacks, seers’ body demands security

The demand for security for the seer community was made at a meeting of seers from across the country was held and presided over by the samiti’s general secretary Swami Jeetendranand Saraswati in Varanasi on Monday. (Representational Photo/PTI)

Enraged over the killings of priests and seers reported from several states in the recent past, Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, an umbrella body of Hindu seers, has said it will launch a nationwide stir if the government does not provide security to seers.

The demand for security for the seer community was made at a meeting of seers from across the country was held and presided over by the samiti’s general secretary Swami Jeetendranand Saraswati in Varanasi on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Patalpuri Matt’s mahant Baba Balakdas Maharaj alleged that Naxals were behind the attacks on seers. Mahant Jagdishwar Das Maharaj of Noida said seers of Delhi and NCR were ready to support the agitation.

On April 16 this year, two sadhus and their driver were travelling from Mumbai to attend a funeral in Gujarat’s Surat when their vehicle was stopped and they were allegedly attacked and killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village in Palghar town of Maharashtra in the presence of police.

On October 7, a priest was allegedly set afire in Rajasthan’s Karauli district, and four days later, on October 11, a priest was attacked in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh.