Ensure election-like arrangement for vaccine delivery, be prepared to help global community, says PM Modi in Covid-19 review meeting

Urging the health ministry and Niti Aayog officials to ensure a speedy vaccine delivery, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said an organised vaccine delivery and administration system should be put in place, making use of the experience of succesful conduct of elections and disaster management. The process should involve the participation of the administrations — from state level to district, and should have a strong IT backbone, the PM said addressung a review meet on Covid-19 preparation.

During the meeting, the prime minister noted a steady decline in daily Covid-19 cases and growth rate. He further directed the officials “keep geographical span and diversity of the country in view” while ensuring access to the vaccine in the country speedily. The Prime Minister also cautioned to not be complacent because of the decline in the cases.

PM Modi also stressed that every step in logistics, delivery, and administration should be put in place rigorously, the Prime Minister’s office stated.

Not only for India and its immediate neighbouring countries, preparation should be in place to serve to the global community, the PM said.

Three vaccines for the deadly virus are in advanced stages of development in India, out of which 2 are in Phase II, one is in Phase-III, the prime minister’s office informed in a statement.

“Indian Scientists and Research Teams are collaborating and strengthening the research capacities in neighbouring countries viz., Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal and Sri Lanka. There are further requests from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Qatar and Bhutan for clinical trials in their countries. In an effort to help the global community, the Prime Minister further directed that we should not limit our efforts to our immediate neighbourhood but also reach out to the entire world in providing vaccines, medicines and IT platforms for vaccine delivery system,” the PMO said.

India’s Covid-19 tally stood at 7.4 million after the country reported more than 62,200 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry data showed.

Deaths from Covid-19 infections rose by 837 to 112,998, the health ministry said.

Of the new cases, 79% were reported from 10 states and union territories – Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. Maharashtra accounted for more than 18% of the new cases.