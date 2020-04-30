Sections
Ensure free movement of trucks to maintain supplies, Centre tells states

Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla in a letter to chief secretaries of states cited the ministry’s earlier orders on traffic movement.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 19:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Inter-state traffic is still patchy. A few states have even blocked their borders to insulate themselves in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Keshav Singh/HT file photo. Representative image )

The Union home ministry on Thursday asked state governments to ensure free movement of trucks/goods carriers to maintain supply chain of goods and services in the country amid the lockdown.

“It has been reported that at inter-state borders in different parts of the country, movement of trucks is not allowed freely and local authorities insist on separate passes….. no separate passes are required for through traffic of trucks and goods carriers including empty trucks, etc. This is essential for maintaining the supply chain of goods and services across the country during the lockdown period,” Bhalla wrote

“Ensure free movement of trucks/goods carriers, incl empty trucks. Local authorities must not insist on separate passes at inter-state borders across the country.This is essential to maintain supply chain of goods & services in the country,” the home ministry spokesperson tweeted.



A home ministry order on April 15 has said, “Movement of all trucks and other goods/carrier vehicles with two drivers and one helper subject to the driver carrying a valid driving license, an empty truck/vehicle will be allowed to ply after the delivery of goods, or for pick up of goods,”

On Tuesday, the home ministry said that it will announce more relaxation from May 4, a day after the lockdown ends.

Inter-state traffic is still patchy. A few states have even blocked their borders to insulate themselves in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

