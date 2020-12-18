Sections
Ensure that Suvendu Adhikari isn’t implicated in false cases: WB Governor urges Mamata

Adhikari had submitted his resignation from MLA’s post on Wednesday and he quit the party the next day.The buzz is that he may join the BJP on Saturday at Union home minister Amit Shah’s rally

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 12:05 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times Kolkata

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. (File photo)

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has urged chief minister Mamata Banerjee to take steps so that former TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, who recently deserted the party and is likely to join the BJP, is not implicated in false criminal cases.

“Please take urgent note and all expected measures on the representation to me from former minister Suvendu Adhikari, seeking my intervention ‘so that police and administration apparatus in the state is dissuaded from implicating’ him and his associate followers ‘in criminal cases out of political motivation and vendetta’. Such apprehensions emanating from your one time associate for long, call for retrospective reflections and correctional therapy to uphold constitutional values and rule of law,” Dhankhar wrote to Banerjee on Thursday.

Adhikari had submitted his resignation from MLA’s post on Wednesday and he quit the party the next day.The buzz is that he may join the BJP on Saturday at Union home minister Amit Shah’s rally.

A few other TMC leaders close to Adhikari have also expressed their disgruntlement against the party’s top leadership. While a few have sent their resignations, some have warned of quitting the party.



“The Governor can send multiple letters to the CM. But it is not right to upload each and everything on social media,” said minister and TMC spokesperson Tapas Roy. Dhankhar has uploaded both his letter to the CM and Adhikari’s letter to him on social media.

Adhikari’s letter on Wednesday sought Dhankhar’s intervention as the constitutional head so that police don’t implicate him in politically motivated cases.

“Surely political bonhomie with the ruling party or dispensation cannot be essential requisite for enjoying liberty and human rights, as is the situation presently,” Adhikari, who spent more than two decades with the TMC, wrote in his letter to Dhankhar.

