Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Environment ministry constitutes commission for air quality management

Environment ministry constitutes commission for air quality management

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas will coordinate, resolve issues,and implement air pollution management strategies in Delhi-NCR

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 09:55 IST

By Jayashree Nandi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A man pedals his cart amid an atmosphere shrouded in smog, in New Delhi on Thursday. (File photo)

The Union environment ministry has constituted the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas through a notification issued on Thursday. MM Kutty, ex-secretary, ministry of petroleum and natural gas, and former chief secretary, Delhi, has been selected to be the chairperson of the commission.

On October 29, Centre had issued an ordinance on constituting a commission to coordinate, resolve issues, implement air pollution management strategies in Delhi-NCR. It also replaced the SC-mandated Environment Pollution Control Authority constituted in 1998, and all other ad hoc committees on air pollution.

The centralised body will have a wide range of powers, including issuing directions, entertaining complaints, regulating and prohibiting activities that are likely to cause or increase air pollution, laying down parameters and standards, restricting industry, activities, processes, and directing closure or prohibiting any polluting activity in Delhi NCR and adjoining areas.

Also read | ‘New body shows govt intent’: Epca bows out with grace after 22 years

In exercise of its powers under the ordinance, a selection panel consisting of union environment minister, Prakash Javadekar, who will be the chairman of the committee; union minister of commerce, Piyush Goyal; minister of road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari; minister of science and technology, Harsh Vardhan and cabinet secretary, Rajiv Gauba selected Kutty as chairman; Arvind Kumar Nautiyal, joint secretary, as full-time member; and Professor Mukesh Khare of IIT Delhi and KJ Ramesh, former director general of IMD, as full-time technical members. Ajay Mathur, director general of The Energy and Resources Institute and Ashish Dhawan of Air Pollution Action Group have been selected as non-government members of the panel. The rest of the nine are ex-officio members who will be selected by respective state governments and organisations. The rules on the functioning of the commission are awaited.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi’s air quality continues to hover around ‘severe’ category
Nov 06, 2020 08:31 IST
Power sector imports from China to face drastic cuts under new Atmanirbhar Bharat plan
Nov 06, 2020 07:46 IST
US Presidential Election Updates: Biden increases lead in Nevada, Arizona
Nov 06, 2020 09:16 IST
Amit Shah has lunch at house of tribal BJP worker in Bengal
Nov 06, 2020 09:15 IST

latest news

‘President made number of false statements’: TV networks on Trump’s speech
Nov 06, 2020 09:58 IST
WhatsApp gets India permit to go live with payments service. How it can affect payment markets
Nov 06, 2020 09:57 IST
Anand Mahindra lends support to initiative for Gateway of India photographers
Nov 06, 2020 09:56 IST
Environment ministry constitutes commission for air quality management
Nov 06, 2020 09:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.