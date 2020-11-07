EOS-01 launched: All you need to know about Isro’s latest space mission

In this photo provided by Isro, India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C-49 which lofted off EOS-01 as primary satellite and nine other international commercial satellites onboard from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), in Sriharikota, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 (PTI Photo) (PTI)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Saturday successfully launched EOS-01, an earth observation satellite, into space, earning plaudits from many, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The launch was carried out from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota. It was to take place at 3:02pm but was delayed by 10 minutes due to bad weather conditions.

Here’s all you need to know about Isro’s latest space mission:

1. The EOS-01, as per Isro’s official website, is an earth observation satellite intended for purposes such as agriculture, forestry and disaster management support.

2. The satellite was launched onboard Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C49. Saturday’s launch represents the 51st mission of the PSLV. This is also the 76th mission launch from SDSC.

3. A total of 10 satellites, including EOS-01, have been launched in this mission. While EOS-01 is the only Indian and primary satellite of the mission, the other nine are foreign: Four each from the US and Luxembourg and one from Lithuania.

4. The nine foreign satellites, called the ‘customer’ satellites, have been launched under a commercial agreement with the NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), which is the commercial arm of Isro and comes under the Department of Space.

5. This is Isro’s first launch in almost a year, as well as the first of any kind since the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown came into effect in March. On December 11, 2019, the space agency had launched RISAT2-BR1, which is an earth observation satellite similar to EOS-01.

6. Then, on January 17, 2020, GSAT-30, a telecommunication satellite was sent into space. This launch, however, took place from a base in French Guiana.

7. In view of the ongoing pandemic, Isro had put in strict norms during the launch. While media was not allowed to gather at SDSC, the launch viewing gallery was also kept closed.