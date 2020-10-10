EPFO may credit interest by Diwali; send a text message to know account balance

The EPFO central board had decided to pay interest for 2019-20 in two installments.

The first installment of the 8.5% interest that Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO) was going to pay to its subscribers for the financial year 2019-20 is likely to be credited by Diwali, a member of EPF executive committee told Hindustan Times’ sister publication Live Hindustan.

The EPFO central board in September decided to pay interest for 2019-20 in two installments and the second installment with 0.35% interest will be credited to the subscribers by December.

How to check account balance through sending a message:

• If the subscribers’ UAN number is registered with the EPFO, they would be able to check their PF balance through a text message. They would have to send ‘EPFOHO’ to the number 7738299899 to get their account details.

• If the subscribers want their details to be sent in Hindi, they would have to write ‘EPFOHO UAN’ and send it to the same number.

• Subscribers can get their details in any of the following languages-- English, Punjabi, Marathi, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali.

• The subscribers’ UAN number and bank account should be linked to their permanent account number (PAN) and Aadhaar card.

• Subscribers can also check their account balance after accessing their passbook through the EPFO website. They need to have a UAN number to access their passbooks.

• Subscribers can log on to the website (epfindia.gov.in) and click on the E-passbook option.

• After filling in their username, password and captcha code they can select the member ID for which they want to see the balance. The EPF passbook will then reflect the balance and they can also download the passbook for future reference.