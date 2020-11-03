Sections
EPS fears Centre, says Stalin as he launches DMK’s campaign for 2021 assembly polls

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president MK Stalin kickstarted his campaign for the 2021 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu accusing chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) of being fearful of the BJP-led central government.

By Hindustan Times, Chennai, Hindustan Times Chennai

DMK President MK Stalin (PTI photo)

In a virtual public meeting titled, Tamizhagam Meetpom (let’s reclaim Tamil Nadu), Stalin accused the Centre of snatching rights from Tamil Nadu and the state government led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) as being subservient to the Centre by remaining silent.

Stalin recalled that former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and H D Deve Gowda respected ‘Kalaigar’ (his father and late former chief minister M Karunanidhi) and Tamil Nadu.

He added that it was Tamil Nadu that exemplified how the Centre can be a coalition of parties but states should be autonomous and “we have the responsibility to bring back our state’s autonomy.”



“There was a time when Delhi and the central government used to be scared of Tamil Nadu. But today EPS’s government is in fear of Delhi,” he said.

Stalin accused EPS and his deputy O Paneerselvam of silence, corruption and of being negligent to people’s welfare. He attributed this to wide-ranging issues including the police firing against anti-Sterlite protestors (2018) and the custodial deaths of the traders (Jayaraj and Bennicks in June 2020) in Thoothukudi, delay in payment of GST compensation dues and imposition of Hindi through National Education Policy. Stalin criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising Tamil Nadu’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic saying how that is possible when the state has more than seven-lakh positive cases.

The AIADMK accused Stalin of misleading the public. “When the DMK was in power, they never reclaimed Tamil Nadu’s rights. They surrendered our rights and are now playing a dual act with the people,” AIADMK leader and fisheries minister D Jayakumar told HT.

