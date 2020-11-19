EU seeks early meeting of mechanism to discuss trade agreement with India

The virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Luxembourg counterpart Xavier Bettel – the first such interaction between the two sides in almost 20 years – focused on strengthening ties in the post-Covid-19 world, especially in financial technology, green financing, space applications and digital innovations. (TWITTER/ @DrSJaishankar.)

The European Union (EU) has sought an early meeting for a new high-level mechanism with India to take forward discussions on a trade and investment agreement, Indian officials said on Thursday.

The two sides had agreed to set up the high-level mechanism during the India-EU Summit in July. The EU’s trade commissioner raised the matter with the Indian side and discussions are underway to have a meeting of the mechanism soon, said joint secretary (Europe West) Sandeep Chakravorty of the external affairs ministry.

“Today, the sub-commission on India-EU trade has met and there is forward movement. This high-level mechanism will take on the task of starting the negotiations on the India-EU trade and investment agreement,” he told reporters during a briefing after the India-Luxembourg Summit.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar had said on Wednesday that India is interested in a fair and balanced free trade pact with EU.

The virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Luxembourg counterpart Xavier Bettel – the first such interaction between the two sides in almost 20 years – focused on strengthening ties in the post-Covid-19 world, especially in financial technology, green financing, space applications and digital innovations.

The two sides signed three agreements – a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the India International Exchange and Luxembourg Stock Exchange for cooperation in financial services and green finance, a MoU between the State Bank of India and Luxembourg Stock Exchange, and a MoU between Invest India and Luxinnovation to promote and facilitate FDI.

Given Luxembourg’s role as a founding member of EU, Modi and Bettel also discussed the proposed trade and investment agreement with the European states. They also discussed cooperation on effective and reformed multilateralism, terrorism and climate change, Chakravorty said.

Modi welcomed Luxembourg’s announcement to join the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and invited it to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

The two countries are also looking to sign an agreement between their space agencies. The two sides currently cooperate in satellite broadcasting and communications, and the launch of the PSLV-C49 on November 7 included four satellites from Luxembourg.