Sections
Home / India News / Evacuate people, stock essential items: Centre tells states as they brace for Cyclone Amphan

Evacuate people, stock essential items: Centre tells states as they brace for Cyclone Amphan

Earlier in the day, Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and assured her help to deal with the situation arising due to the cyclone, news agency ANI reported.

Updated: May 19, 2020 15:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The cyclone is being continuously tracked by the Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. (Arabinda Mohapatra)

The Centre on Tuesday asked state governments to ensure timely and complete evacuation of people from low lying areas in the path of Cyclone Amphan and maintain adequate quantities of essential supplies.

West Bengal and Odisha will be worst affected by the cyclone, which is packing in wind speed up to 200kmph.

The instructions came as cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired the third meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review the preparedness of states and central ministries and agencies to deal with the Cyclone Amphan, which is likely to make landfall on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and assured her help to deal with the situation arising due to the cyclone, news agency ANI reported.



HR Biswas, the director of Meteorological Centre in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, said ‘Amphan’ lay centred over the west-central Bay of Bengal, about 520km south of Paradip (Odisha), 670km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 800km south-southwest of Khepupara in Bangladesh.

It is likely to weaken to an extremely severe cyclonic storm, move north-northeastwards over the Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha and Hatiya Islands during Wednesday afternoon or evening as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 180 kmph, he said.

Such wind speeds, according to weather officials, could make Amphan one of the biggest storms to hit India in about a decade.

The cyclone is being continuously tracked by the Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said its impact is unlikely to be very severe on Odisha since the super cyclone is gradually weakening.

However, coastal districts like Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore are likely to be battered by heavy rains coupled with high-velocity winds from Tuesday evening, he said.

Evacuations

Odisha and West Bengal were moving families to more than 1,000 shelters in government offices and educational centres and were converting Covid-19 quarantine centres into cyclone shelters.

Trains plying thousands of migrant workers from Delhi to Odisha were diverted to avoid the cyclone’s path.

Odisha’s special relief commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said the evacuation of people living in low-lying areas, thatched and mud structures in the coastal districts is under progress and the process will be completed by evening.

Jena said the state government has made arrangements for evacuating more than 11 lakh people as a precautionary measure.

“We are in constant touch with the collectors of the 12 districts which have been put under alert in view of the cyclone. We are fully prepared to deal with any eventuality,” Jena said.

Chief secretary AK Tripathy said four senior officers with vast experience in handling such calamities have been deputed to different districts on the direction of chief minister Navin Patnaik to supervise preparations and guide the local administration.

As high-velocity winds may damage power infrastructure and roads, necessary equipment and manpower have been mobilised in order to ensure quick restoration in the affected areas, he said.

Fourteen units of National Disaster Response Force and 20 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have been deployed in the districts likely to be hit.

Cyclone Amphan comes as India eased restrictions under the fourth phase of lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease, which has infected more than 100,000 people and killed over 3,000.

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Boat in an ocean or chesscake? People are divided over what they see
May 19, 2020 16:01 IST
2,000 migrant workers gather at Mumbai’s Bandra to catch train to Bihar
May 19, 2020 16:01 IST
Fishing suspended in Bengal, Odisha till May 20 in wake of Cyclone Amphan
May 19, 2020 15:56 IST
DMCH Ludhiana resumes normal functioning after nearly two months
May 19, 2020 15:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.