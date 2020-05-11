Sections
Home / India News / Evacuation flight carrying 1,387 Indians from Manila, Philippines lands in Mumbai

The first Air India flights between India and Philippines was operated under the government’s Vande Bharat mission.

Updated: May 11, 2020 05:47 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Mumbai (Maharashtra)

Indian nationals before boarding the special flight for Mumbai under operation Vande Bharat Mission at Manila Airport on Sunday (ANI Photo )

Air India evacuation flight carrying Indians, who were stranded in the Philippines due to coronavirus lockdown, has arrived in Mumbai, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday.

“Air India flight 1387 carrying Indians from Manila, Philippines has arrived in Mumbai. Thank @airindiain, @MoCA_GoI, Bureau of Immigration& Maharashtra Govt fr support& cooperation. Commend Amb @JaideepMazumda2 & his Team @indembmanila fr the sterling effort,” Jaishankar tweeted.

The government started operation Vande Bharat Mission to bring back around 14,800 stranded Indians from 12 countries on 64 AI flights.



India began phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad during the coronavirus crisis from May 7.

May 11, 2020 05:47 IST
