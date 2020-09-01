Sections
Home / India News / 'Even cancer can be cured by consuming toddy regularly': Telangana minister

It was once considered to be poor man’s liquor, but now even people travelling in Mercedes Benz cars are showing interest in consuming toddy, said minister V Srinivas Goud.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 12:38 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

Minister V Srinivas Goud said there were studies that proved that toddy, naturally extracted from palm trees, had medicinal value. (Photo @VSrinivasGoud)

Consumption of toddy, a beverage extracted from palm trees, can cure as many as 15 different diseases, including cancer, claimed Telangana excise minister V Srinivas Goud on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering after unveiling the statue of Sarwai Papanna, a freedom fighter, at Mandalagudem village of Raghunathpalli block in Jangaon district, the minister said there were studies that proved that toddy, naturally extracted from palm trees, had medicinal value.

“It can cure as many as 15 diseases. Even cancer can be cured by consuming toddy regularly. It was once considered to be poor man’s liquor, but now even people travelling in Mercedes Benz cars are showing interest in consuming toddy,” Goud said, adding that the Telangana government had been promoting toddy tapping as a profession.

This is not the first time that the excise minister has pitched for the consumption of toddy. In May, Goud announced that toddy tappers would be permitted to sell toddy as an alternative to liquor in all the districts, in the wake of closure of wine shops during Covid-19 pandemic.



In June, the minister announced the introduction of Neera, a palm-wine, which is an unfermented form of toddy, and its by-products manufactured by Telangana Palm Neera and Palm Products Research Foundation.

“Neera helps dissolve kidney stones, help in dealing with diabetes and keep the urinary tract in perfect health. It will also help boost immunity and reduce constipation. Nutrients in Neera such as potassium and iron will help reduce pulmonary problems,” he said.

Stating that Neera is helpful in treating migraine and reducing body heat, Goud said the government would encourage manufacture of more Neera by-products.

