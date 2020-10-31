Sections
Home / India News / Even if God becomes CM he can’t give government jobs to all: Pramod Sawant

Even if God becomes CM he can’t give government jobs to all: Pramod Sawant

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 19:47 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Panaji Goa

Goa CM Pramod Sawant. (ANI)

In a peculiar remark, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that even if God himself became the Chief Minister he would not be able to provide government jobs to everyone.

“It is not possible to give 100 per cent government jobs to everyone. If tomorrow morning, even if God himself becomes the Chief Minister, it is not possible,” Sawant said during a web conference with village panchayat representatives here.

Sawant was virtually launching his government’s ambitious ‘Swayampurna Mitra’ outreach initiative, under which gazetted government officers are expected to visit village panchayats and audit the ground level implementation of state government schemes.

“Their (unemployed) households should also have a Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 income. There are so many jobs which outsiders come to Goa and get cracking on... Our Swayampurna Mitras will also co-ordinate these chores like arranging for suitable minor jobs for the rural unemployed,” he said.

This comes amid the reports of Goa’s unemployment rate touching 15.4 per cent.

