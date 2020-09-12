Sections
Home / India News / ‘Even if they try hard to scare me’, Kangana shares meme. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana

‘Even if they try hard to scare me’, Kangana shares meme. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana

The meme, sent to the actor by director Vivek Agnihotri, depicts Kangana as a fighter whom Shivaji Maaharaj is giving a sword.

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 19:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kangana Ranaut shares a meme on Twitter that depicts Uddhav Thackeray as Ravana. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has shared a meme on Twitter, one of the many she is belived to have received during her ongoing tussle with Shiv Sena after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation razed a portion of her Mumbai office terming it illegally built. The meme, sent to the actor by director Vivek Agnihotri, depicts Kangana as a fighter whom Shivaji Maaharaj is giving a sword. In the background, a Ravana-like villain figure is shown with ten heads — modelled after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

 

“Following in the footsteps of Lakshmibai and Veer Shivaji, I will continue my work. Even if they try hard to scare me, I will continue to move forward with courage. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra,” Kangana tweeted in Marathi.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has razed a portion of the actor’s Mumbai office, alleging that it was built illegally. This happened on the day the actor reached Mumbai from Manali with Y-plus security that the Centre allotted to her after the actor complaint of receiving threats from Shiv Sena.



