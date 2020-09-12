‘Even if they try hard to scare me’, Kangana shares meme. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has shared a meme on Twitter, one of the many she is belived to have received during her ongoing tussle with Shiv Sena after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation razed a portion of her Mumbai office terming it illegally built. The meme, sent to the actor by director Vivek Agnihotri, depicts Kangana as a fighter whom Shivaji Maaharaj is giving a sword. In the background, a Ravana-like villain figure is shown with ten heads — modelled after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“Following in the footsteps of Lakshmibai and Veer Shivaji, I will continue my work. Even if they try hard to scare me, I will continue to move forward with courage. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra,” Kangana tweeted in Marathi.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has razed a portion of the actor’s Mumbai office, alleging that it was built illegally. This happened on the day the actor reached Mumbai from Manali with Y-plus security that the Centre allotted to her after the actor complaint of receiving threats from Shiv Sena.