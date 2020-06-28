Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Every Indian should have soldiers’ resolve: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

Every Indian should have soldiers’ resolve: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

In the 66th episode of Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “our brave soldiers have shown that they will not let any harm be done to Mother India’s pride.”

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 12:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes to Indian soldiers killed during confrontation with Chinese soldiers in the Ladakh region during a video conference with chief ministers on June 17, 2020. (AP File Photo )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday the entire country is paying tributes to the valour and bravery of soldiers who were killed in Ladakh and is indebted to them during his Mann Ki Baat programme.

Twenty Indian soldiers, including the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, were killed on June 15 during the hours-long violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

“Just like their family members, every Indian is grieving the loss of the soldiers. The price in the sacrifices and the feeling for the country is the real strength of the country,” the Prime Minister said.

The proud parents of those soldiers killed in Ladakh, he said, also want their other sons and children to join the armed forces.



Also read: ‘2020 a year of challenges, need to continue our march’, says PM Modi on Mann ki Baat

“Martyr Kundan Kumar’s father from Bihar said that he will send his grandsons to armed forces to protect the country. This is the spirit of every martyr’s family. The sacrifice of these families is worth worshipping,” he said

“Every Indian should make it their life’s goal the same resolve with which our soldiers sacrificed their lives. Our efforts should be in that direction to make the country stronger, more capable and self-reliant,” he added.

“This will be the real tribute to our martyrs.”

This is the 66th episode of the Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat, the monthly radio programme.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Five international sportspersons from Punjab promoted as superintendents of police
Jun 28, 2020 12:08 IST
Every Indian should have soldiers’ resolve: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
Jun 28, 2020 12:08 IST
4 magnitude earthquakes strike Andaman and Nicobar and Manipur
Jun 28, 2020 12:06 IST
What doctors have learned about fighting Covid-19
Jun 28, 2020 12:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.