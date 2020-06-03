Ex-AAP councilor Tahir Hussain led the mob that killed Ankit Sharma says Delhi police charge sheet

Tahir Hussain has so far claimed to be innocent. (Ht Photo)

Delhi police crime branch on Wednesday filed charge sheets in connection with the communal riots in north east Delhi earlier this year stating that former Aam Aadmi Party councilor Tahir Hussain had led the mob that killed IB staffer Ankit Sharma on February 25, said officials privy to the developments.

The charge sheet alleges a “deep rooted conspiracy” behind Sharma’s murder in which 10 people have been arrested so far.

Ankit Sharma, an intelligence bureau staffer, was killed by a mob during riots that broke out in north east Delhi on February 25 this year, when groups supporting and opposing the Citizens Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens clashed with each other for close to three days leading to at least 53 deaths.

The charge sheet says Sharma was stabbed 51 times and his body thrown in a drain, an act captured in a video filmed by a person from the rooftop of a house in the locality. Sharma’s body was fished out two days later from the drain on February 27.

“He was specifically targeted by a mob led by Tahir Hussain, a politician of Aam Aadmi Party and sitting councilor of EDMC Delhi,” the charge sheet seen by HT says.

After Tahir Hussain’s name first surfaced for involvement in the riots, he was suspended and later expelled by AAP. Tahir, however, has in the past professed his innocence and claimed that he was not in the area when the incident happened.

The police charge sheet says that Ankit Sharma was murdered outside Hussain’s house in Khajuri Khas area.

The charge sheet adds that the bloodstained knife used to stab Ankit Sharma was found along with the bloodstained clothes of the killer. The blood found on the clothes was that of Ankit Sharma. It adds that another knife used in the crime was also recovered.

The police also claim to have seized Tahir Hussain’s pistol but that is in relation to another matter. The police had earlier claimed to have also recovered locally made explosive materials from Hussain’s house but that doesn’t find any mention in the charge sheet.

Some of the other people arrested in the case are Salman, Firoz, Javed, Gulfam, Shoyaib and Anas.

Home minister Amit Shah had told Parliament in March that a breakthrough in Sharma’s murder was made possible by video evidence shared by the residents in the area, one of which captured one of the accused assaulting Sharma with a knife.