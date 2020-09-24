Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Ex-Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi in ICU after drop in oxygen level

Ex-Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi in ICU after drop in oxygen level

Tarun Gogoi had tested coronavirus positive last month.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 17:26 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

Gogoi was tested negative for Covid-19 last week, but has been staying at GMCH till his health recovers completely. (Photo @tarun_gogoi)

Veteran Congress leader and former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi was on Thursday admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), following a drop in his oxygen saturation level. He had tested coronavirus positive last month.

According to reports, the 85-year-old, who was admitted at a private cabin of the hospital, was shifted to ICU to monitor him effectively. His condition is stated to be stable now.

“Visited the new ICU of GMCH to see ex-CM Tarun Gogoi, enquired about his health and prayed to God for his speedy recovery,” Assam Congress unit president Ripun Bora tweeted after visiting GMCH on Thursday.

Gogoi, who was CM for three consecutive terms from 2001 till 2016, was tested as Covid-19 positive on August 26, following which he was admitted to GMCH. The Assam government constituted an eight-member team of doctors to monitor his health parameters regularly.

There was a sudden drop in oxygen saturation level on August 31, but it again returned to normal after immediate intervention of doctors.

Gogoi was tested negative for Covid-19 last week, but has been staying at GMCH till his health recovers completely.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
Sep 24, 2020 16:06 IST
Cross-border terror among key challenges for Saarc: Jaishankar
Sep 24, 2020 16:59 IST
Shocked, devastated: Cricket fraternity mourns as Jones passes away
Sep 24, 2020 17:45 IST
Ex-Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi in ICU after drop in oxygen level
Sep 24, 2020 17:26 IST

latest news

Punjab to test international travellers arriving at the airport by RAT kits
Sep 24, 2020 18:29 IST
Filmmaker denies sister-in-law’s claim of ‘absconding’ after complaint
Sep 24, 2020 18:24 IST
Friends ‘kidnap’ student during online class, clip prompts mixed reactions
Sep 24, 2020 18:21 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bombay HC to hear Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik’s bail pleas on Tuesday
Sep 24, 2020 18:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.