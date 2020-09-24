Ex-Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi in ICU after drop in oxygen level

Gogoi was tested negative for Covid-19 last week, but has been staying at GMCH till his health recovers completely. (Photo @tarun_gogoi)

Veteran Congress leader and former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi was on Thursday admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), following a drop in his oxygen saturation level. He had tested coronavirus positive last month.

According to reports, the 85-year-old, who was admitted at a private cabin of the hospital, was shifted to ICU to monitor him effectively. His condition is stated to be stable now.

“Visited the new ICU of GMCH to see ex-CM Tarun Gogoi, enquired about his health and prayed to God for his speedy recovery,” Assam Congress unit president Ripun Bora tweeted after visiting GMCH on Thursday.

Gogoi, who was CM for three consecutive terms from 2001 till 2016, was tested as Covid-19 positive on August 26, following which he was admitted to GMCH. The Assam government constituted an eight-member team of doctors to monitor his health parameters regularly.

There was a sudden drop in oxygen saturation level on August 31, but it again returned to normal after immediate intervention of doctors.

Gogoi was tested negative for Covid-19 last week, but has been staying at GMCH till his health recovers completely.