Ex-Assam CM Tarun Gogoi's oxygen saturation dips, given plasma therapy

Ex-Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s oxygen saturation dips, given plasma therapy

Earlier in the last week of August, Gogoi had himself informed that he had tested positive for the disease and urged others who had come in contact with him to get themselves tested.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 07:33 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Guwahati

The former CM is admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). (ANI file photo)

A sudden fall in oxygen saturation of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, who is undergoing treatment after testing positive for coronavirus, occurred at 11:30 pm on Monday, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The former CM is admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Sarma further said that the team of doctors supervising Gogoi had decided to administer a unit of plasma and two liters of oxygen, following which his oxygen saturation “is maintained between 96 to 97 per cent.”

Earlier in the last week of August, Gogoi had himself informed that he had tested positive for the disease and urged others who had come in contact with him to get themselves tested.



