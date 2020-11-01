Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Ex-BDC member shot dead in UP, cop held

Ex-BDC member shot dead in UP, cop held

According to people present on the spot, Bajpai was playing cards with a group of people in an open field late on Friday. Two men showed up and fearing that they were police officials people started running during which Bajpai was shot from close range, said the people.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 01:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kanpur

The incident has sparked a controversy in Ghatampur, which is scheduled to go to polls on November 3. (Getty Images/Representative Image )

A sub-inspector was arrested and a constable transferred after they allegedly shot dead a former member of the Block Development Council in Bhadras village of Ghatampur area late on Friday night, police officials said on Saturday.

The police action was taken after the victim’s family said that the policemen reached the spot where the victim was playing cards and shot him at close range, Kanpur (rural) superintendent of police Brijesh Shrivastava said.

The deceased was identified as Pappu Bajpai, 40, who was an active member of the Samajwadi Party and also served as a head of the Bhadras village.

According to people present on the spot, Bajpai was playing cards with a group of people in an open field late on Friday. Two men showed up and fearing that they were police officials people started running during which Bajpai was shot from close range, said the people.



Sub-Inspector Premveer Singh Yadav has been arrested on charges of murdering the former BDC member, Srivastava said. Constable Deepanshu, who accompanied the SI, has been sent to the reserve police lines for not apprising his seniors about the incident, he added.

The incident has sparked a controversy in Ghatampur, which is scheduled to go to polls on November 3.

The Samajwadi Party has sought the arrest of all officials involved in the crime. BJP minister Chandrika Upadhyaya met Bajpai’s family and assured transparent investigation.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
Oct 31, 2020 23:40 IST
England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million
Nov 01, 2020 00:50 IST
Coldest October in 58 years, but numerous farm fires keep Delhi air in ICU
Nov 01, 2020 01:33 IST
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
Oct 31, 2020 21:30 IST

latest news

Elect my candidate, this govt will fall: OP Chautala
Nov 01, 2020 01:34 IST
Khattar targets Hooda at Baroda rallies
Nov 01, 2020 01:31 IST
Dust, garbage burning adding most to poor air quality in Yamunanagar
Nov 01, 2020 01:25 IST
Ex-BDC member shot dead in UP, cop held
Nov 01, 2020 01:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.