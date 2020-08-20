Ex-Bhushan Steel director, another person raided

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at a former director of debt-ridden Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd.

The Enforcement Directorate said on Thursday that it has raided the premises of a Resolution Professional (RP) and a former director of debt-ridden Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL) after it found some “clandestine clearances” of goods were taking place from the company’s Odisha plant.

The central agency said that BPSL cleared finished goods worth Rs 700 crore without payment of applicable taxes and duties.

“…this practice which was resorted to by the erstwhile management of the company had continued even after initiation of CIRP (company insolvency resolution process) and some irregularities on part of Resolution Professional M K Khandelwal were also revealed,” the ED said in a statement. An RP is a professional appointed to conduct the corporate insolvency resolution process.

The raids were conducted at the offices and residence of Khandelwal in Delhi and Gurugram apart from the residence of a former BPSL director.

“Incriminating documents, laptops, mobile phones, extracts and other valuables such as jewellery worth Rs 86 lakh were seized. Incriminating documents indicating receipt of cash by M K Khandelwal while discharging duties of Resolution Professional/Interim Resolution Professional have also been seized,” ED said.

Khandelwal could not be reached for a comment.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on September 5 last year approved JSW Steel’s Rs 19,700 bid for BPSL, which was challenged by ED.

JSW Steel has moved the Supreme Court seeking protection from an ongoing criminal money laundering investigation against the former promoters of BPSL.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for Committee of Creditors (CoC) of BPSL, said – “Without commenting on the facts of the individual case, I think institutionally it is time to set the clear the dirty and murky waters which lie behind an actual CIRP. Excessively high fees, huge expenses and now serious allegations of embezzlement can destroy the entire concept of beneficial public interest quick insolvency and mire it in corruption.”