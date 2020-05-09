Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi suffers cardiac arrest, rushed to hospital

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi was rushed to Naraina hospital in Raipur after he collapsed in his home garden on Saturday.

Soon after, doctors were called and efforts were made to resuscitate him. Thereafter, he was moved to the hospital at 12:30 pm. He is said to have suffered a cardiac arrest.

According to the medical bulletin, the 74-year-old leader is on ventilator support as his breathing is still irregular. Doctors say his condition is “serious”

His son, Amit Jogi, also described senior Jogi’s condition as serious.

More details awaited.