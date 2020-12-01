Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Ex-IAS officer Santosh Babu joins Kamal Haasan’s party ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

Ex-IAS officer Santosh Babu joins Kamal Haasan’s party ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

A 1995 batch officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, the former officer said he had pondered over Haasan’s offer to join the party for the past six months.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 17:53 IST

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times Chennai

Actor-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan addresses media after former IAS officer Santosh Babu joins his party, in Chennai, on Dec 1, 2020. (PTI)

Former Indian Administrative Services officer Santhosh Babu joined actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (Centre for People’s Justice) on Tuesday. He has been appointed as the party’s general secretary.

The officer, who voluntarily retired from service in August after helming the Tamil Nadu Fibrenet Corporation (TANFINET) between 2018-19 in his capacity as principal secretary, Information Technology department, alleged he faced pressure during his stint as the top IT official.

Babu said that he had received an offer from the Prime Minister’s office’s last year to become the CEO of the MyGov platform but he had to turn it down to focus on his work in the state. “It was a privilege but I’ve done a huge amount of work as principal secretary IT with a goal to transform Tamil Nadu by bringing in a blockchain backbone with a state-wide database and ending in what is called predictive governance,” he said.

A 1995 batch officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, the former officer said he had pondered over Haasan’s offer to join the party for the past six months. “I’m joining a party which is level headed and democratic,” Babu said.



He is the third ex-bureaucrat to join MNM after retired police officer AG Mourya and former IAS officer R Rengarajan, who have been with the party since its inception. “We are nurturing an atmosphere where talented people with integrity can join MNM,” Haasan said after Babu’s induction.

Haasan said that the Centre should have a dialogue with the farmers protesting in the capital. Speaking on Rajinikanth’s indecision over his political entry, Haasan reiterated that he is more concerned of his former co-star’s health than his politics.

The MNM contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and is strategising to put up candidates across all 234 assembly seats when Tamil Nadu goes to polls in early 2021.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE:Farmers meet with govt at Vigyan Bhawan concludes, next round on Dec 3
Dec 01, 2020 18:49 IST
Govt never spoke about vaccinating the entire country, says health ministry
Dec 01, 2020 18:28 IST
Covid-19 cases per million lowest in India: Govt
Dec 01, 2020 17:16 IST
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
Dec 01, 2020 14:17 IST

latest news

Burger King India’s Rs 810 crore IPO opens tomorrow
Dec 01, 2020 18:44 IST
Preview: Virat Kohli & Co. to battle for pride in Canberra
Dec 01, 2020 18:41 IST
Over 4,000 fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi; death toll reaches 9,260
Dec 01, 2020 18:35 IST
Maoist group in Dhanbad sends Rs 50 lakh extortion notice to 4 businessmen
Dec 01, 2020 18:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.