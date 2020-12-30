Sections
Ex-India cricketer L Sivaramakrishnan joins BJP ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

Tamil actor P A Subramaniam and functionaries from the DMK and CPI (M) joined the BJP on Wednesday.

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 14:50 IST

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times Chennai

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan joining BJP. (Photo @BJP4TamilNadu)

Former India leg-spinner and cricket commentator Laxman Sivaramakrishnan joined the BJP on Wednesday in Chennai in the presence of national secretary and Tamil Nadu in-charge C T Ravi.

This comes ahead of the 2021 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu where the BJP is trying to make a mark and is on a recruiting spree.

Earlier today, actor-turned BJP politician Khushboo Sundar, who quit Congress in October, tweeted that two of her ‘good friends’ were joining the party. Tamil actor P A Subramaniam and functionaries from the DMK and CPI (M) joined the BJP on Wednesday.

Sivaramakrishnan’s political foray comes as a surprise. Popularly known as Siva, he was first noticed during his Ranji trophy debut against Delhi and was picked as part of the Indian team that went to Pakistan in 1982-83. He made his Test debut at the age of 17 against the West Indies.

After his retirement, he turned commentator. He is a player’s representative of the ICC’s cricket committee.

The BJP is presently in alliance with the ruling AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu. CT Ravi said he hoped Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who has decided not to enter politics, would support the NDA alliance.

