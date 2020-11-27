Ex IPS officer-in-charge of former PM Indira Gandhi’s security disqualified as Independent MLA

Sections
In 1988, Lalduhoma had been the first MP to be disqualified under the anti-defection law

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 20:54 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

File photo: Lalduhoma. (Mizoram assembly official website)

A former IPS officer, who was in charge of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s security, was disqualified on Friday as a member of Mizoram assembly under the anti-defection law.

Mizoram Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo disqualified Lalduhoma, who was elected from Serchhip as an Independent candidate in 2018 polls, for defecting to Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM).

“After a thorough study of the case and hearing the statements from the respondent (Lalduhoma) and the petitioner, it is clearly verified that the MLA has joined ZPM in theory and practice, which the respondent himself declared in his declaration on September 9,” news agency PTI quoted Sailo.

Incidentally, the 71-year-old had been disqualified from Lok Sabha in 1988, the first MP to be disqualified under the anti-defection law for giving up membership of the Congress, the party he represented in Lok Sabha.



With Friday’s development, Lalduhoma becomes the first MLA in Mizoram to be disqualified under the anti-defection law.

In September, 12 members of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) had filed petitions with the assembly Speaker seeking Lalduhoma’s disqualification for violating the anti-defection law.

In 2018, Laldumoha had won from two seats, Serchhip and Aizawl West-1, where he had defeated incumbent chief minister Lalthanhawla of Congress. He had given up the Aizawl West 1 seat and retained Serchhip.

Seven different political parties formed the ZPM and contested the polls in 2018. The group won seven seats becoming the principal opposition in the assembly. With Lalduhoma’s disqualification, the ZPM now has six members in the 60 member house.

