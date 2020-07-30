Sections
Home / India News / Ex-Samata Party chief Jaya Jaitley, 2 others awarded 4-yr jail term in corruption case

The case stemmed from a sting, ‘Operation Westend’ aired by news portal Tehelka in January 2001.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 14:47 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, New Delhi

Former Samata Party chief Jaya Jaitley (HT File )

A Delhi court Thursday awarded 4-year jail term to ex-Samata Party president Jaya Jaitley and two others for corruption in a 2000-01 case related to a purported defence deal, a lawyer said.

Special CBI judge Virender Bhat also awarded 4-year jail term to Jaitley’s former party colleague Gopal Pacherwal and Major General (rtd) S P Murgai in the case, Murgai’s advocate Vikram Panwar said.

The court, in a proceeding held in camera, also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on all three convicts and directed them to surrender before it till 5 pm today.  The three were held guilty of corruption and criminal conspiracy in the purported purchase of hand-held thermal imagers.

The case stemmed from a sting, ‘Operation Westend’ aired by news portal Tehelka in January 2001.



