Ex-soldier fires in air to scare away Ganesh puja revelers in Hyderabad

The former soldier fired in the air after a group of revelers went to his flat and began an argument.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 13:39 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

Police ave registered a case under Arms Act and also booked a case against the youth for violating Covid-19 norms. (Getty Images)

The Cyberabad police in Hyderabad took a retired soldier into custody for opening fire twice in the air after an altercation with a group of youth who were partying in his apartment block ahead of Ganesh immersion ceremony late Thursday night.

Police said the incident happened at a residential apartment Hyder Shah Kote area under Narsingi police station in the city’s outskirts. The accused was identified as Naga Malleshwar Rao (50).

Narsingi police inspector Gangadhar told reporters that a group of around 40 youth associated with a broadband service company, whose office was in the same apartment block had installed a Lord Ganesh idol in the premises.

They were planning to immerse the Ganesh idol on Thursday night. Before that, they organised a party in the premises. They were reportedly drinking alcohol and dancing to loud music. Though some residents in the housing society objected to it, the youth told them that they would disperse soon.



But when the party continued with loud music till late in the night, Malleshwara Rao rushed to them and shouted at them for disturbing everybody. This led to an argument between him and the youth.

“After some time, some of the youth went to Rao’s flat and entered into an altercation. The furious retired jawan pulled out his weapon and fired two rounds in the air. One of the bullets reportedly went past the ear of one of the youth. All the employees of the company fled the spot,” the police said.

On receiving a complaint from the apartment residents, a police patrol rushed to the spot, detained Rao and seized his weapon. The police also cordoned off the area where the firing took place and searched for clues.

“We have registered a case under Arms Act. We have also booked a case against the youth for violating Covid-19 norms. Further investigation is on,” the police inspector said.

